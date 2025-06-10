‘Drugged, Kidnapped, and Robbed’: How Sonam Raghuvanshi Presented Herself As 'Victim of the Crime' to Mislead Cops | Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder

In the latest development in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder mystery, Sonam Raghuvanshi has denied any involvement in the case, fabricating narratives that she was drugged, kidnapped, and robbed in an attempt to portray herself as a victim. Police say these stories were deliberately crafted by Sonam to mislead investigators.

According to reports, Sonam now claims that the miscreants involved in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, attempted to rob her of her jewellery, and it was during her resistance that they allegedly killed Raja.

Earlier, during interrogation, Sonam had told police that she was drugged and kidnapped and insisted she had no role in Raja’s death. However, according to Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Amitabh Yash, Sonam attempted to frame herself as a victim, asserting that she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur in an intoxicated state. A subsequent medical examination, however, found no evidence of drugging or intoxication.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ADG Yash stated that Sonam "wanted to present herself as a victim of the crime.”

Later, the Meghalaya Police exposed what they described as the truth behind her “evil intentions” during the course of their investigation. They revealed that Sonam had concocted a false story to divert suspicion and mislead the authorities.

According to police, Sonam’s actions demonstrated a lack of planning and foresight—flaws that the Meghalaya Police quickly recognized, enabling them to unravel the true sequence of events behind the murder.

ADG Amitabh Yash also noted that Sonam, who had carefully planned her steps in an attempt to escape accountability, had underestimated the police’s capacity to uncover the truth.