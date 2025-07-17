Caught On Camera: Shoot-Out At Patna's Paras Hospital, CCTV Footage Leaves People In Shock

Shocking Shootout Rocks Patna Hospital: In a shocking incident highlighting a severe collapse of law and order in Bihar, five armed miscreants stormed a hospital in Patna to kill a gangster.

Chilling CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, offering crucial clues to investigators and raising serious concerns about the increasing audacity of criminals operating freely in Bihar, even carrying out targeted killings in broad daylight.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning, around 7:00–7:30 am, underscoring serious security lapses and raising questions about the safety protocols at the hospital.

The footage shows five armed men entering a ward at Paras HMRI Hospital. Four of them were wearing caps, while the individual leading the group was not. All were visibly carrying guns as they walked through the hospital corridor. Before entering Room 209, they took out their pistols, and moments later, were seen fleeing the scene. Their faces were clearly captured on camera, aiding police efforts to identify them. The disturbing video is likely to send a chill down the spine of viewers.

The victim has been identified as Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district.

Mishra was shot dead inside the hospital, with 12 bullets reportedly recovered from his body. He had a known criminal background and was previously lodged in Beur Jail for his alleged involvement in a shooting case in Buxar. Mishra was released on parole due to deteriorating health and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The gunfire created panic among patients and staff, who immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, Shastri Nagar police rushed to the scene.

An investigation is underway to nab the culprits and determine the motive behind the murder. Police suspect gang rivalry as the likely cause and are examining all available evidence, including the CCTV footage, which holds vital clues.

Preliminary reports suggest that the attackers are builders involved in the local real estate business and allegedly connected to criminal activities.