No Permission, Mismanagement, RCB's Public Invite Led To Chinnaswamy Stampede: Govt Report

In the latest development in the stampede incident in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium, the government has submitted its report to the Karnataka High Court. As per the report, there were multiple lapses and mismanagement on part of the authorities that led to the tragedy.

What Were the Major Lapses?

1. No Proper Permission

The DNA Entertainment Networks, the event management firm for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)had not sought any permission formally from authorities about the victory parade on June 3. They only informed about it to police, who denied approval. As per norms, permission has be taken under “Licencing and Controlling of Assemblies and Processions (Bangalore City) Order, 2009,” by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bangalore, in advance to organise such a procession.

2. RCB Went Ahead With Parade Without Police Approval

Despite the police not giving approval, the RCB invited the public to be part of the Victory parade and informed that there is free entry for people through posts on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and X. One of the posts made from RCB's official handle on X included a video of RCB team member Virat Kohli calling fans to celebrate the victory of the team.

3. Massive Crowd Turnout

These free-entry invites received an overwhelming response from the public. Large number of people started marching towards the stadium area after the announcement. Over 3 lakh people gathered at the site of the tragedy.

4. Confusion Over Entry

A confusion was created when at 3.14 pm, organisers made a sudden announcement that entry to the stadium required passes. This contradicted their earlier stance of free entry and led to a chaotic situation.

5. Gate Mismanagement

The respective teams of Royal Challengers Bengalore (RCB), DNA Entertainment Networks and Karnataka State Cricket Association(KSCA) were incapable of managing the entry of the crowd to the stadium. Poor co-ordination among concerned teams and the delay in opening the gates led to the stampedes and caused injuries to 7 police personnel.

6. Police Allowed Scaled-Down Event

Seeing the situation going beyond control and amid the unrest, police allowed the continuation of the event in a controlled manner.

Aftermath

The actions taken in the incident so far include magisterial and judicial inquiries, registration of FIRs, disciplinary measures against the police, suspension of the political secretary of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, transfer of the intelligence chief, and compensation to the families of the deceased and those injured in the stampede.