Caught on Camera: Speeding Car Strikes Schoolgirls, 8 Injured in Dehradun

Viral Video: A horrific road accident took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Selaqui area of Dehradun, leaving eight school children injured, three of them critically.

The incident occurred when a speeding car lost control and plowed into a group of students who were crossing the road after school. The accident also caused damage to three parked vehicles.

The video shows the girl students leaving Rajkiya Adarsh Inter College in Selaqui after school when a speeding car, coming down the Dehradun-Paonta National Highway towards Nigam Road, crashed into them. The impact was so forceful that the car not only hit the students but also smashed into three parked vehicles, creating additional chaos.

Eight Students Injured, Three in Critical Condition

The injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals, with three of them reported to be in critical condition. The rest were treated for minor injuries. The car driver, who also sustained injuries, was detained by the police. His identity has not yet been revealed, but authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Witnesses described the horrifying scene as the car, speeding at an uncontrollable pace, collided with the group of schoolchildren. “It all happened in a flash. The car was speeding, and before we could react, it had hit the students,” said an eyewitness. The collision left the area in chaos, with many bystanders rushing to assist the victims.

Police Take Immediate Action

The local police arrived promptly at the scene, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Dholkot and Jhajra for treatment. The police have arrested the driver and are questioning him regarding the accident. Authorities are working to determine whether speed, negligence, or mechanical failure was responsible for the crash.

The school community and local residents are in shock over the incident, as it has raised serious concerns about safety around school zones.