Pahalgam Horror: Heartbroken Wife Faints as Victim Prashant Satapathy’s Body Arrives at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains Prashant Satapathy, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Odisha on April 24. Prashant, an accountant from Ishani village in Balasore district, was on vacation with his wife Priyadarshini and their nine-year-old son when the attack took place on April 22.

His body was brought by Air India flight 1114 from Delhi, landing at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport at 12:10 AM.

The heartbreaking news of his death left his wife Priyadarshini in shock, and she fainted upon seeing his body at the airport.



Prashant's brother, Sushant Satapathy, learned of his death when he called a toll-free number for information about the attack. "I received the information around 3 pm. I called the toll-free number and was told about his death," Sushant said.

Prashant, 43, worked as an accountant at the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology in Bamapada. He had traveled to Jammu and Kashmir with his family for a holiday. His wife, Priyadarshini, shared the details of the attack. She said that while they were getting off the ropeway at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, terrorists opened fire. "He was hit by a bullet and collapsed there," Priyadarshini recalled.

Prashant’s family and the local community in Odisha are deeply saddened by his untimely death. His body will be taken to his village in Balasore for his final rites.

The attack in Pahalgam on April 22 targeted innocent civilians and resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including 25 tourists. The news has shocked the nation, leaving families devastated.