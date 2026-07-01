Caught On Camera: UP Hospital Staff Kicks Helpless Patient Repeatedly; 39-Second Video Triggers Massive Outrage

A shocking video from a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has triggered widespread outrage after it captured a woman hospital employee repeatedly kicking a patient seated on the floor, even as he appeared unable or unwilling to get up.

The 39-second clip, now widely circulating on social media, shows the employee allegedly kicking the patient around 10 times while shouting at him and ordering him to move. The patient's apparent helplessness, coupled with the employee's aggressive behaviour, has drawn sharp criticism online, with many demanding strict action against those responsible.

Video Sparks Public Anger

The viral footage shows the patient sitting on the hospital floor while the woman repeatedly nudges and kicks him with her foot. She can also be heard verbally abusing him as bystanders watch.

The video has prompted outrage across social media platforms, with users questioning the treatment meted out to patients inside a government healthcare facility.

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Employee Suspended

Acting on the viral video, the Raebareli district hospital administration suspended the woman employee.

According to officials, the employee has been identified as Pinky, a sweeper posted at the district hospital.

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The suspension followed directions from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, after the incident came to light.

WATCH the video here:

Departmental Inquiry Ordered

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpendra Kumar said the employee's conduct amounted to a violation of the Employee Conduct Rules, 1956.

The administration has also initiated disciplinary proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999.

During the suspension period, Pinky has been attached to the hospital's AYUSH outpatient department.

To investigate the matter, the hospital has constituted a three-member inquiry committee, comprising orthopaedic consultant Dr Dinesh Pratap Saroj, microbiologist Dr Richa, and sister-matron Sushma Yadav. The committee has been asked to conduct a time-bound probe into the incident.

State Issues Warning

Following the controversy, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Kumar Ghosh directed Chief Medical Officers across Uttar Pradesh to ensure strict adherence to service conduct rules.