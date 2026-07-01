Cow Slaughter Ban Sparks Supreme Court Showdown; Tamil Nadu Says HC Overstepped Its Powers

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's order directing the State to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on Bakrid or any other day, contending that the ruling effectively creates a blanket prohibition that is not envisaged under existing law.

In its Special Leave Petition (SLP), the State has argued that the High Court exceeded the scope of the original Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by issuing a sweeping statewide ban, even though the petition was limited to preventing cow slaughter in public places during Bakrid in Coimbatore.

The appeal challenges the Madras High Court's May 27, 2026, judgment delivered by a Division Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayan.

‘HC Went Beyond PIL’

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the PIL sought directions to ensure that animal slaughter took place only at authorised slaughterhouses and not in public spaces. The State informed the High Court that it had already intensified surveillance, identified designated slaughterhouses, deployed officials for inspections and taken preventive measures to stop slaughter in public places.

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However, while observing that slaughter should be restricted to authorised slaughterhouses, the High Court went a step further and directed the government to ensure that "no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day."

The State has argued that this direction amounts to an "absolute and blanket ban" that was neither sought by the petitioner nor supported by the statutory framework governing animal slaughter in Tamil Nadu.

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‘Existing Laws Regulate, Not Prohibit’

The government has contended that the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, along with the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and related slaughterhouse regulations, provide a framework for regulating animal slaughter rather than banning it altogether.

The State further pointed out that the 1958 Act permits the slaughter of certain categories of cows, such as those above a prescribed age and certified as unfit for breeding or work, subject to statutory conditions.

According to the petition, by directing a total prohibition, the High Court effectively substituted judicial directions for legislative policy.

State Objects To Observations On Bakrid Practices

Tamil Nadu has also questioned the High Court's discussion on whether cow sacrifice constitutes an essential religious practice under Islam, arguing that the issue was never raised by either side and was irrelevant to the dispute before the court.

The petition also challenges the High Court's reliance on a 1976 Government Order issued in the interest of improving milk production and the rural economy. The State argues that the executive instruction cannot override statutory provisions that continue to regulate animal slaughter.

'Relief Never Sought Was Granted'

The State has maintained that the High Court granted relief that went far beyond the pleadings in the PIL.

According to the petition, the dispute before the High Court was confined to ensuring that slaughter, if permitted under law, occurred only in designated slaughterhouses during Bakrid. Instead, the court imposed what the government describes as a statewide and perpetual ban on cow and calf slaughter.

The government has further argued that the judgment is internally inconsistent because, while recognising that slaughter may occur only at authorised slaughterhouses, it simultaneously directed that no cow or calf should be slaughtered at all.

Interim Stay Sought

Tamil Nadu has urged the Supreme Court to set aside the Madras High Court's ruling and restore the legal position under the existing statutory framework governing animal slaughter in the State.

The government has also sought an interim stay on the operation of the High Court's directions pending the disposal of its appeal.