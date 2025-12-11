Caught on Camera: Video of TMC MP Saugata Roy Smoking E-Cigarettes in Parliament Premises Goes Viral Hours After Anurag Thakur’s Remarks

Hours after BJP MP Anurag Thakur Anurag Thakur questioned if e-cigarettes were permitted in the parliament premises, video of TMC MP Saugata Roy vaping right outside the parliament building is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the TMC MP can be seen smoking an e-cigarette as he has a casual chat with colleagues.

Earlier today, Anurag Thakur asked Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, “Sir, e-cigarettes have been banned throughout the country. Have you allowed smoking inside the Parliament?” “No. Cigarettes are not allowed inside the Parliament,” Birla replied. Thakur responded immediately calling out the TMC MP saying, “Sir, a TMC MP is smoking for the last few days. Please get it checked."

"Is it allowed to smoke in the Parliament?” he asked again.

Advertisement

Birla firmly said that there is no such rule nor any precedent that allows any Member of Parliament to smoke inside the House. "If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow," he added.

At the time, it was not clear who Thakur was referring to, however, with the video now doing rounds of the internet, people have assumed that he was talking about the senior TMC leader. However, looking at the video, it is not clear if the TMC veteran was smoking an e-cigarette or a normal one.



Advertisement

Responding to this alleged misbehaviour by her party colleague, TMC MP Dola Sen said that those who are in charge of monitoring discipline in the House will be looking into it.