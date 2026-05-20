Caught on Camera: Viral Video of Man Dragged for 500 Metres on Car Bonnet Over Loan Dispute | WATCH

A financial dispute in Mysuru, Karnataka, took a terrifying turn on the streets when a man was captured on camera clinging to the bonnet of a moving car, allegedly dragged for nearly 500 metres. The shocking incident, which is now being treated as a severe case of road rage, reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over a loan repayment.

Man Dragged for 500 Metres Near Police Station

The high-drama incident unfolded on the stretch of road leading from the Sub-Registrar’s office near Andolana Circle toward the Kuvempunagar Police Station. According to reports, a man named Mahadev had previously lent money to another individual, Dhananjay.

The trouble began when Mahadev approached Dhananjay to demand his money back, triggering a heated argument between the two. As the confrontation intensified, Dhananjay allegedly attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle. In a desperate bid to stop him, Mahadev jumped onto the bonnet of the moving car, holding on tightly. Instead of bringing the vehicle to a halt, the driver reportedly accelerated, dragging Mahadev along the busy road for about half a kilometre.

Viral Video Sparks Investigation

The entire terrifying sequence was recorded on camera by onlookers, and the dramatic visuals have since surfaced and gone viral on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Taking note of the widely circulated footage, local law enforcement has stepped in. Police officials confirmed that an investigation is currently underway based on the video evidence, and individuals from both sides are being questioned. Initial findings suggest the altercation was directly linked to the monetary dispute, and further legal action will be determined as the probe continues.

