Kerala Cabinet Portfolios: Who Gets What – Biggest Takeaway: Ramesh Chennithala Bags Home

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major political development, the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has finalised the allocation of portfolios in its maiden cabinet, with senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emerging as the clear winner by securing the high-profile Home and Vigilance ministries.

The allocation comes days after the swearing-in of the 21-member cabinet on May 18, 2026, ending weeks of intense negotiations and reported internal rumblings within the Congress and among UDF allies. Chennithala, a veteran leader with prior experience in the Home portfolio, described his assignment as a personal request from the Chief Minister himself, stressing there was “no struggle or pressure” involved.

Key Portfolios at a Glance

V.D. Satheesan (Chief Minister): Expected to retain crucial departments including Finance, General Administration, Law, and Ports. This gives the new CM significant control over the state’s economic and administrative machinery.

Ramesh Chennithala: Home, Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, and Prisons -- the biggest highlight of the allocation. Chennithala has vowed to ensure “peaceful living” for Kerala’s citizens and strengthen law and order.

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K. Muraleedharan: Likely to handle Health and Devaswom, after some reported last-minute adjustments.

Sunny Joseph (KPCC President): Revenue.

A.P. Anil Kumar: Power (with some reports suggesting Health earlier).

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P.C. Vishnunadh: Tourism and Culture.

Bindu Krishna: Women and Child Development.

Other notable allocations include portfolios for allies from the IUML, Kerala Congress factions, RSP, and others, with ongoing fine-tuning on departments like Fisheries and Higher Education amid demands from various partners.

The cabinet features a mix of experienced hands and fresh faces, with 14 first-time ministers, two women, and representation for Scheduled Castes. Congress holds the lion’s share with 11 berths (including the CM), while the IUML gets five.

Political Significance

Chennithala’s selection as Home Minister is being seen as a strategic move to consolidate senior leadership within the Congress and signal stability in the new UDF regime after a decade in opposition. His experience and organisational strength are expected to play a key role in addressing law and order challenges and implementing the “Indira Guarantees” promised during the election campaign.

Portfolio haggling, particularly over Fisheries and Higher Education, had delayed the final gazette notification, but UDF sources indicate most differences have now been ironed out.