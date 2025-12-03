Caught On Camera: With Tyre Hanging Loose, Drunk Driver Veers Speeding Car On Pune Road

Pune: A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Pune that has raised concerns over the rising cases of recklessly driving in the city. A young man was seen driving despite losing one of the tyres of his car.

A video showed the man recklessly driving the car at high speed even after a tyre of his car had come off and was hanging loose. The video showed the car veering through traffic on a busy road. As per reports, the man was in an intoxicated state when the incident took place.

People followed the driver and brought his vehicle to a stop, successfully preventing any untoward incident from taking place. Locals also alerted the police, who reached the spot and intercepted the vehicle.

The incident is said to have taken place in Koregaon Park. The accused driver was booked on charges of drunk driving. Investigation into the matter is presently underway.

Advertisement

Netizens Reaction

The video garnered strong reactions from people on social media.

An X user said, “WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PUNE THESE DAYS!!!!!?” Another said, "Pune should be awarded with the most drunk drivers in the country."

Advertisement

Another comment read, “No one gives a damn about laws in Pune!” A netizen quipped, “This is the style of smart city.”

In another incident of reckless driving in Pune, a drunk driver rammed his car into the parking counter of Toit Pub and Restaurant in Pune's Kalyani Nagar at around 3:30 pm on Sunday. A 30-year-old valet parking assistant named Satyendra Mandal, who was on duty at the restaurant's parking area, was hit by the out-of-control car and was thrown several feet away due to the impact. Mandal sustained serious injuries following the incident and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.