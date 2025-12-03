'Hato Idhar Se Yaar...': Naib Tehsildar Slaps Girl Student Seeking To Buy Fertiliser In Chhatarpur | WATCH

Chhatarpur: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a Naib Tehsildar slapped a girl student in public while she was seeking the purchase of fertiliser at the Chhatarpur agricultural produce market. The girl has been identified as Gudiya Patel.

A video of this incident is rapidly going viral on social media. The video showed Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai slapping Gudiya amid a large crowd of farmers.

According to reports, farmers had been suffering for several days due to fertiliser shortage. On Wednesday morning, approximately 1,000 to 1,500 farmers arrived at the market to purchase fertiliser. However, due to the disruption in distribution and long waits, angry farmers blocked the Satai road.

Amidst the chaos was Gudiya Patel, who was also there to buy fertiliser. The viral video showed Gudiya arguing with Singhai, who was heard yelling, “Hato idhar se yaar…(Get away from here)." Singhai lightly shoved Gudiya before slapping her. The crowd tried to stop the officer, but she continued to reach for the girl. She allegedly also tried to pull the girl's hair.

Following the incident, Gudiya told reporters that she had been standing in the line since 2 am. “We have been coming here for three weeks. We are not able to get hold of urea fertiliser. Hence, we were protesting."

"However, ma'am told us to stop the protest and form a line to get fertiliser. So we formed a line,” Gudiya said, adding that delays continued and the matter escalated.

Gudiya Patel | Image: Republic

As per reports, Singhai justified her actions, saying the villagers were misbehaving with her.

Farmers were outraged after the girl was slapped. A video showed people engaging in a scuffle following the incident.

Show-Cause Notice Issued To Naib Tehsildar

Chhatarpur Collector Shri Parth Jaiswal took immediate action after the incident and issued a show-cause notice to Naib Tehsildar Ritu Singhai, who has been asked to reply to the notice today itself.

Show-case notice issued to Deputy Tehsildar | Image: X

In the letter to Singhai, the Collector wrote, "News regarding the slapping of a female student who came to take fertilizer during fertilizer distribution at the market premises has come to my notice through various mediums. This conduct and act of yours is not in accordance with the duties of government service."