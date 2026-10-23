Caught on CCTV: Accused Slaps Female Doctor Mid-Checkup Right in Front of Cops in Maharashtra's Wardha

New Delhi: An accused slapped a female doctor at a primary health centre in Maharashtra's Wardha district while police personnel were present, with the incident captured on CCTV. The assault has triggered outrage among government doctors, who have demanded strict action against the accused and the police personnel accompanying him.

The incident took place at the Talegaon Shyamji Pant Primary Health Centre in Arvi taluka, where Dr Shraddha Bhumre serves as a medical officer. According to reports, five police personnel had brought the accused, identified as Kadir Ali Razzaq Ali, to the health centre for a medical examination before his production in court.

After the medical examination was completed, the accused was asked to sign the necessary documents. He signed the papers before suddenly slapping Dr Bhumre on the cheek, according to reports. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

The police personnel present at the health centre were reportedly taken by surprise before they apprehended the accused and moved him aside. Other patients and hospital staff who witnessed the incident were left shocked.

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The accused is a local resident and reportedly has several criminal cases registered against him.

Doctors Demand Action Against Police Personnel

The incident has sparked anger among government medical officers, with doctors raising concerns about the safety of healthcare workers on duty.

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The Gazetted Medical Officers' Association met Wardha District Collector Vanmathi C and submitted a representation seeking action over the incident. The association alleged that the five police personnel present at the health centre had failed to take adequate precautions to prevent the assault, raising concerns over possible negligence in the discharge of their duties.

The association has demanded that stringent charges be registered against the accused and that immediate action be taken against the police personnel who brought him to the health centre.

Doctors have also warned that outpatient department (OPD) services will remain closed until their demands are addressed, signalling the possibility of disruption to healthcare services.

The matter has also been brought to the attention of the state-level Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers (MAGMO).

Doctors associated with the protest, including Dr Shridhar Tamhankar, Dr Amol Yelne and Dr Snehal Rathod, have conveyed their opposition to the assault and made it clear that an attack on a woman medical officer would not be tolerated.