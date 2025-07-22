Caught on CCTV: Man Kicks, Drags Receptionist at Kalyan Clinic Over Waiting Time

Kalyan: A shocking incident unfolded at a private clinic when a 25-year-old female receptionist was physically assaulted by a man for simply asking him to wait his turn. The disturbing incident, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday evening at Shree Balachitikha Clinic in Kalyan, Maharashtra. The receptionist, identified as Sonali Kalasare, had stopped the man, Gokul Jha, from barging into the doctor’s cabin as there were other patients being attended to at the time.

Jha had accompanied a couple who brought their baby for a check-up. Though the parents were waiting their turn, Jha allegedly attempted to enter the chamber without an appointment. When asked to wait, he reportedly began hurling abuses at Sonali. After she objected to his language, he briefly left the premises only to return and launch a violent assault.

Police said Jha, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, kicked and punched the receptionist, then dragged her by her hair across the clinic floor. The assault occurred while the doctor was engaged in a meeting with a medical representative and had instructed Sonali not to allow anyone into the consultation room.

The violent episode ended when other patients’ relatives and the clinic’s doctor, Aniket Palande, intervened and restrained the attacker.