Caught On CCTV: Nashik Jewellery Store Employees Chased Off Armed Robbers | WATCH

Nashik: In a shocking incident, the owner and staff of a local jewellery showroom in Maharashtra's Nashik district successfully foiled a major heist on Friday night.

Confronted by a gang of armed, masked robbers, the employees refused to back down, engaging in a fierce physical tussle that ultimately forced the criminals to flee empty-handed.

The incident was captured on the store’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, earning widespread praise for the staff's bravery.

Sudden Ambush at Closing Time

The incident occurred around 9:00 PM at New Samruddhi Jewellers, in the densely populated Hirawadi area under the jurisdiction of the Panchavati Police Station.

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As the staff members were preparing to pull down the shutters for the evening, a gang of six men arrived on three motorcycles outside.

CCTV footage reveals four masked men, some wearing helmets and caps to conceal their identities, barging into the showroom, while their accomplices waited outside.

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Within seconds of entering, one of the suspects drew a pistol, pointing it directly at the store owner, Nayana Pagaria, and her two employees, attempting to intimidate them into compliance.

Valour Over Fear

When the suspects attempted to grab valuable jewellery boxes from the display counter, an employee instinctively lunged forward, trying to push the armed robbers back with his bare hands.

Seeing her employee resist, the store owner immediately joined the clash. The showroom quickly turned into a battleground as a violent scuffle took place.

During the physical altercation, one of the frustrated robbers repeatedly struck an employee on the head with the heavy butt of his pistol, causing him to bleed profusely.

Despite sustaining serious head injuries, the staff continued their fierce resistance.

Police Manhunt Underway

Following the failed heist, a Panchavati police team rushed to the showroom to secure the crime scene and seize the viral CCTV footage.

The injured employee was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his condition is stable and under monitoring.

The attempt in a high-traffic market area during peak hours has sparked significant concern among the local community.