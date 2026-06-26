Caught Stealing! CCTV Footage Exposes Massive Theft of Donation Money at Ram Temple

Ayodhya: In a major embarrassment for the Ram Temple administration, extensive review of CCTV footage has reportedly uncovered systematic theft of donation money, with thieves caught on camera on at least 70 occasions between 27 April and 5 June. The sensational case has triggered a full-scale investigation, exposing serious lapses in cash handling and security at the shrine.

According to reports, internal probes have revealed multiple red flags, including major flaws in the handling of cash, significant loopholes in internal audit reports, discrepancies in the number of donation boxes recorded, and inadequate CCTV coverage in key areas. Authorities say the thefts point to deep-rooted irregularities in the management of public donations.

Temple Thieves on Camera

Prominently featured in the footage is Manish Kumar Yadav, who was allegedly seen stealing multiple times. Another accused, Ramshankar Yadav, is reportedly an aide linked to a top temple official. Questions are now being raised over the role of senior functionaries in the hiring and oversight of the suspects.

KC Verma, the Prosecution Officer, confirmed that eight accused have been arrested so far. All of them are either public servants or bank employees, leading to the imposition of corruption charges under relevant anti-graft laws.

Advertisement

According to reports and allegations, Rs 79,85,493 in cash was stolen from donation boxes. Gem-studded jewellery offered by devotees is also reported missing.

In contrast, silver blocks appear secure. Receipts confirm 38 kilos of silver recorded, including 25 kilos documented in July 2020. These were reportedly melted and stored safely in lockers. However, broader questions persist regarding other silver donations, with some donors (including groups claiming 60kg or 200kg contributions) raising concerns over missing receipts and untraced utilisation.

Advertisement

Court Proceedings

The accused were produced before the Anti-Corruption Court, where they were remanded to judicial custody till Monday, 29 June 2026. They will be produced again in court on Monday for further proceedings.

So far, ₹79,85,493 has been recovered from the accused. However, no money was recovered from one of the accused, identified as Subhash.