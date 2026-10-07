‘Cause of Deep Concern’: India Calls for 'Immediate Cessation' of Black Sea Attacks on Vessels After Crew Member Injured

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned a series of recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, which endangered the lives of seafarers, including several Indian nationals.

In an official statement, the MEA said, “We condemn the attacks on commercial vessels, Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, Palau-flagged Able, and Liberia-flagged Aframax Rio in the Black Sea.”

Of the 18 crew members on board the Palau-flagged vessel Able, seven are Indian nationals. One Indian crew member sustained injuries. With assistance from Bulgarian authorities, the entire crew has been safely evacuated and is currently stationed in Varna, Bulgaria. The injured sailor is receiving necessary medical treatment. India expressed gratitude to the Bulgarian authorities for their support.

All 23 crew members on the Liberia-flagged Aframax Rio are Indian nationals and have been successfully rescued. Details regarding the crew of the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan are still awaited.

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The Ministry described the continuing attacks on commercial shipping as a “cause of deep concern” for India and reiterated its call for an immediate end to such incidents in the interest of peace and stability.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must end,” the statement read.

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Speaking at a press briefing in Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided further details on the recent incidents. He noted a string of attacks in the Black Sea region over the past one or two days.

Among the vessels targeted was the MV Royad Mammadov, which had three Indian nationals on board. All three are safe, though one sustained injuries and is undergoing medical treatment.

The Alfa Watan came under attack, with the fate of its crew still unknown. The Palau-flagged MV Able faced a drone attack, but all 18 crew members, including seven Indians, were rescued, with one Indian receiving medical care. The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio, carrying an all-Indian crew of 23, saw all personnel safely rescued.