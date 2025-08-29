'Their Agents Infiltrate Our Meetings and Raise Wrong Slogans': Congress Shifts Blame On BJP Over Indecent Language Against PM Modi's Mother Row

The Congress party, responding to allegations of derogatory language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother at one of its events in Bihar, shifted blame to the BJP, calling the accused an agent of the BJP.

Congress leader Pawan Khera firmly denied that the accused was a Congress worker, alleging they were planted by the BJP to divert attention from the Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar.

Regarding a viral video of a controversial remark against PM Modi at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Khera told ANI, "This remark has been made by their (BJP's) own agent. They just want to create an issue so that they can divert attention from our Yatra. Their theft has been caught, so these people are frustrated. Find out who that person is who was arrested, whose man he is... The public is watching everything, and the entire country is watching the BJP's goondaism."

Khera also posted the ANI interview video on his X account and wrote, "Their agents infiltrate our meetings and raise wrong slogans, and then these very people make it an issue, so that people's attention can be diverted from the Voter Rights Yatra. They were even caught photoshopping on the sanitary napkin issue earlier. Their theft has now been caught. That's why they are panicking and have now come to create a ruckus in our Sadakat Ashram. Their ministers and MLAs are attacking our workers. But the country and the countrymen are watching all this, and now their goondaism will absolutely not be tolerated."

This follows the BJP's demand for an apology from Congress for allowing a situation where abusive words were openly used against the Prime Minister and his mother.

In a post on X, Union Minister JP Nadda stated, "The so-called Vote Rights Journey of the Congress, in which the late mother of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji was abused from the Congress-RJD platform, is highly condemnable and reprehensible. This is also a disregard for Bihar's culture on the soil of Bihar by two princes who have crossed all limits of indecency. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologize for this heinous act."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too sought an apology from Congress for the situation.

Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Guwahati, Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to PM Modi.

"A low level of Rahul Gandhi's negative politics of hatred was seen in his 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. Congress has committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory language against PM Modi's late mother. I condemn it. The politics Rahul Gandhi has begun will take us into a pit... I ask Rahul Gandhi, if there is any shame left, apologise to PM Modi and his late mother," he said.

"This is not new, since Modi ji became the CM, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manishankar Iyer, Jairam Ramesh, and Renuka Chowdhary have used derogatory language against Modi ji. Some called him 'maut ka saudagar', 'zehreela saanp', 'ravan' and 'virus'. Will you get the public mandate like this?," he added.

Slamming Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, the Union Minister said, "The amount of abuses you will hurl at PM Modi; lotus will be as bigger. You hurled abuses in every election, and after losing, you are marching on this 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. How can a state be secure if the infiltrators affect the elections?"

What Did BJP Accuse The Opposition Of?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over a viral video from a rally in Bihar, where allegedly offensive language was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.'

A social media post by the BJP read, "Tejashwi and Rahul previously invited leaders like Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who insulted the people of Bihar, to their journey, thereby humiliating the people of Bihar. Now, in their desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi Ji."

Calling the incident "extremely shameful," the Bharatiya Janata Party stated that even if both leaders ask for forgiveness thousands of times, the people of Bihar will not forgive them.

"Tejashwi and Rahul have allowed such filthy language to be used on their platform that it is not even possible to repeat it in public. This is such a grave mistake that even if Rahul and Tejashwi beg for forgiveness a thousand times by holding their ears and doing sit-ups, the people of Bihar will not forgive them. Extremely shameful!" the BJP posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi Addressed PM Modi As ‘Tu’

Rahul Gandhi, in his Muzaffarpur rally on Wednesday, doubled down on his criticism of PM Modi over claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding the "halting" of conflict between India and Pakistan. Gandhi addressed the PM as "tu" while narrating the incident.