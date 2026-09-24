CBI Arrests Abhishek Kumar, Kingpin Wanted in Mahadev Online Betting App Scam Upon Arrival from Dubai

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhishek Kumar, identified as one of the principal accused and kingpins in the multi-crore Mahadev Online Betting App scam, shortly after he landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Dubai.

According to an official statement, investigations have established Kumar’s active involvement in operating online betting and gambling platforms under the Mahadev Book banner. He is alleged to have coordinated betting panels, overseen the collection of funds, and used proceeds from the illegal operations to acquire immovable properties in Dubai.

During a search conducted immediately after his arrest, investigators recovered incriminating material that, according to the agency, points to his close association with other key accused, including Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni, in running the Mahadev Betting App.

Following his arrest, Kumar was produced before a local court in Hyderabad, which granted a three-day transit remand. He was subsequently produced before a court in Raipur and remanded to two days of police custody.

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The case stems from 13 FIRs registered at various police stations in Chhattisgarh that were transferred to the CBI by the state government. The agency has so far filed eight chargesheets against 100 accused persons, including the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App, panel operators, hawala operators, and certain public servants of the Chhattisgarh government.

Further investigation is underway to track down other absconding accused. The CBI has issued seven Red Corner Notices and submitted two extradition proposals in a bid to bring the main promoters back to India to face trial. Extradition proceedings against two accused are currently in progress.

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