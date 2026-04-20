CBI arrests DGCA Deputy Director General in Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with a representative of a private company, in a bribery case involving Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to a CBI statement on Sunday, the agency caught the accused and recovered the entire bribe amount.

The CBI said it registered the "instant case" on April 18 against the DGCA official and the private company representative based in New Delhi.



The case, as per the CBI statement, was filed on allegations that the public servant demanded an "undue advantage" from private persons in exchange for issuing approvals and permissions for applications pending with the DGCA.



"The CBI registered the instant case on 18.04.2026 against an official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) along with representative of a private company based in New Delhi on allegation that the accused public servant of DGCA demanded undue advantage from the private persons in lieu of issuing approvals and permissions of applications pending with DGCA," the central agency's statement read.

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Following the arrests, the agency conducted searches at four locations in Delhi linked to the accused public servant and other private individuals.



During the searches, officials recovered cash worth Rs 37 lakh, gold and silver coins, and multiple digital devices, the statement added.

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The investigation is ongoing, the CBI statement added.



Earlier on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Superintendent of Post, Department of Post, in New Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainants, an official statement released on Saturday said.

The CBI registered the instant case on April 17 against the said accused.



"It was alleged that the accused Superintendent demanded an undue advantage of Rs 20,000 from the complainants to stop their Branch transfer and to sanction the leave of the complainants, it added.



"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 10,000 as a part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainants".