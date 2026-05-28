Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Former Judge Giribala Singh After MP Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail Plea
After the MP High Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail, CBI Arrests Former Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Death Case
- India News
- 1 min read
Bhopal: In a major development in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested retired district judge Giribala Singh from her residence in Bhopal.
The central agency's swift coordination follows a critical decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which quashed the anticipatory bail previously granted to her, clearing the deck for her imminent arrest and custodial interrogation.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.