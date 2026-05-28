Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Former Judge Giribala Singh After MP Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail Plea

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Former Judge Giribala Singh After MP Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail Plea

After the MP High Court Quashes Anticipatory Bail, CBI Arrests Former Judge Giribala Singh In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Namya Kapur
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Bhopal: In a major development in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested retired district judge Giribala Singh from her residence in Bhopal.

The central agency's swift coordination follows a critical decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which quashed the anticipatory bail previously granted to her, clearing the deck for her imminent arrest and custodial interrogation. 

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By :
 Namya Kapur
Published On: