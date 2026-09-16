CBI Arrests MCD Senior Secretariat Assistant, Two Private Persons in ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a Senior Secretariat Assistant of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and two private persons, in connection with an alleged bribery case involving the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays in New Delhi.

The CBI registered the case on September 16, 2026, against an MCD Inspector and others on allegations of corrupt activities and obtaining illegal gratification for allowing the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays even after the expiry of the tender period.

The agency also alleged that the accused were allowing the installation and display of additional billboards beyond the sanctioned numbers in exchange for substantial illegal gratification.

Following registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap on September 16 and arrested the three accused while they were allegedly transacting a bribe amount of ₹15 lakh in New Delhi.

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During searches conducted in connection with the case, the agency recovered ₹25.25 lakh in cash.

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