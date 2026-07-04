CBI Arrests Military Engineer in Himachal Pradesh in Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

According to an official release, the case was registered on July 3 following a complaint by a supervisor working for a private contracting firm.

The Bribery Trap

The accused official had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹93,000 from the complainant in exchange for clearing pending bills for the contracting firm. The complainant had already made an initial part-payment of ₹40,000 to the official at his office on July 3.

The engineer then directed the complainant to deliver the remaining balance of ₹53,000 to his office today.

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The CBI reportedly laid a trap today and caught the accused Assistant Garrison Engineer red-handed while demanding the total bribe and accepting the remaining amount of ₹53,000 from the complainant.

Cash Recoveries and Ongoing Investigation

Following the successful trap operation, CBI officials conducted a raid at the engineer's residence located within the MES residential area in Manali. ₹40,000 (the initial bribe amount paid on Friday) was successfully recovered from the premises. Along with it, approximately ₹10 Lakh in unaccounted cash was additionally discovered and seized during the ongoing searches.

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The accused has been taken into custody and is scheduled to be produced before the Competent Court in Shimla tomorrow, July 5.