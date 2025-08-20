CBI Arrests NHAI Project Director and Another Person in Telangana for Accepting Rs 60,000 Bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Project Director, PIU (Project Implementation Unit), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Warangal, Telangana and a private person while accepting bribe of Rs 60,000 from a complainant, the government agency said in a press release.

CBI registered the case against the accused on August 19, this year based on allegations that the accused demanded an undue advantage of Rs 1,00,000 for not causing any hindrance for the operation of the complainant's restaurant situated adjacent to the Highway near Gudur Toll Plaza in Hyderabad.

The demand of undue advantage was initiated through the accused private person, the CBI said in the statement.

After negotiation, the accused Director agreed to receive Rs 60,000 promising that during his tenure of five years as Project Director, the complainant would not face any problem.

The CBI laid a trap to nab the accused.

Both the accused were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money of Rs 60,000 from the complainant by the government agency.

Both the accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court, the CBI's statement said.

Searches were conducted at three places- Hyderabad, Warangal and Sadashivpet- in Telangana. During the searches, incriminating documents have been recovered, the CBI said.