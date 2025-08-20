Uproar In Lok Sabha Over 3 New Bills: KC Venugopal Cites Amit Shah's Arrest As Gujarat Minister, Shah Responds, 'Had Resigned From Constitutional Post'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha, including a Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers facing allegations of corruption or serious offenses who have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Following this, an uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha as a war of words broke out between the Union Home Minister and opposition MPs. The Congress party strongly opposed the bills. Opposition MPs continuously chanted slogans against the bills in the House.

Congress MP Manish Tewari stated, "I rise to oppose the introduction of these three bills... This bill is squarely destructive to the basic structure of the Constitution... This bill opens the door for political misuse by instrumentalities of the State, whose arbitrary conduct has been repeatedly criticized by the Supreme Court. It throws all existing constitutional safeguards to the wind."

A fiery exchange of words took place between Congress MP KC Venugopal and Amit Shah.

Venugopal termed the Constitution Amendment Bill to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges a "draconian law" and a diversionary tactic.

Venugopal said, “Many are saying this is to bring morality in politics. When the Hon'ble Home Minister was a minister in Gujarat, he was arrested!”

Responding to Venugopal, Shah said, “I want to clear the record. When false allegations were made against me, I resigned citing ethics, and until I was acquitted by the court, I did not assume any constitutional position. This teaches us the importance of ethics.”

Shah clarified that the bills for the removal of the Prime Minister, ministers, and Chief Ministers facing serious criminal charges would be referred to a Joint Committee.

Opposition MPs tore copies of the three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and threw the pieces toward him in the Lok Sabha.

Following this, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House amid the uproar. The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 5 PM, according to reports.

About the Three Bills

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

It said that a Minister, who is facing allegation of serious criminal offences, arrested and detained in custody, may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality and principles of good governance and eventually diminish the constitutional trust reposed by people in him.

However, there is no provision under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) for removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister who is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Section (5A) is sought to be inserted in the bill. As per section (5A) a minister, who for any period of thirty consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office, by the Lieutenant Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister to be tendered by the thirty-first day, after being taken in such custody.

The bill provides that if the advice of the Chief Minister for the removal of such Minister is not tendered to the Lieutenant Governor by the thirty-first day, he shall cease to be a Minister, with effect from the day falling thereafter.

The amendment also provides that in case of the Chief Minister, who for any period of thirty consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall tender his resignation by the thirty-first day after such arrest and detention, and if he does not tender his resignation, he shall cease to be the Chief Minister, with effect from the day falling thereafter.