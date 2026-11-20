CBI Arrests Panchkula CGST Superintendent for Accepting Rs 10 Lakh Bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent of Central GST (CGST) posted in Panchkula, Haryana, after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, according to reports.
- India News
- 1 min read
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent of Central GST (CGST) posted in Panchkula, Haryana, after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, according to reports.
According to the agency, the officer had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from a partner of a private firm in exchange for extending undue favours in GST proceedings, reports said. The demand was later scaled down to Rs 25 lakh.
On November 19, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the official as he accepted Rs 10 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe, as per reports. The entire amount has reportedly been recovered.
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Further investigation into the case is underway.
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