The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent of Central GST (CGST) posted in Panchkula, Haryana, after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, according to reports.

According to the agency, the officer had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from a partner of a private firm in exchange for extending undue favours in GST proceedings, reports said. The demand was later scaled down to Rs 25 lakh.

On November 19, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the official as he accepted Rs 10 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe, as per reports. The entire amount has reportedly been recovered.

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Further investigation into the case is underway.