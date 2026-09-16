CBI Arrests South Eastern Railway Chief Health Inspector In Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Chief Health Inspector, Bhojudih, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway, in an alleged bribery case.

The case was registered on September 15, 2026, based on a complaint alleging that the accused public servant had demanded ₹25,000 from the complainant for sanctioning medical leave.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly caught the accused red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant as illegal gratification.

Following the arrest, the agency conducted searches at the accused's office and residential premises.

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The accused will be produced before the competent court in Dhanbad.

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