CBI Arrests Two Senior RDSO Officers, Two Private Company Representatives In ₹4 Lakh Bribery Case

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people, including two senior officers of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, in a bribery case registered on September 15, 2026.

The arrested public servants have been identified as Ashutosh Kumar, Deputy Director, RDSO, Lucknow, and Deepak Kumar, Senior Section Engineer, RDSO, Lucknow. The other two accused are Sashank Agarwal and Swarup Kumar Rai, representatives of Kolkata-based M/s Utkarsh India Limited.

According to the CBI, the two RDSO officials allegedly conspired with the private company representatives to obtain undue advantage from the Kolkata-based company in exchange for issuing a favourable plant and machinery inspection report for its factory.

The CBI laid a trap at a hotel in Howrah, where the four accused were allegedly caught while accepting ₹4 lakh as illegal gratification from representatives of the private company.

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Apart from the alleged bribe amount, the CBI also recovered and seized ₹4.73 lakh in additional cash.

Searches are being conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused at multiple locations in Kolkata, Lucknow and Bihar. The agency said incriminating documents and digital evidence have been recovered and seized.

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