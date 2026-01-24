Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CBI Court Reverses Discharge Of Bhupesh Baghel In Sex CD Case | Chhattisgarh

Updated 24 January 2026 at 21:17 IST

CBI Court Reverses Discharge Of Bhupesh Baghel In Sex CD Case | Chhattisgarh

A CBI court in Raipur has reversed the discharge of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 sex CD case.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
CBI Court Reverses Discharge Of Bhupesh Baghel In Sex CD Case | Chhattisgarh
CBI Court Reverses Discharge Of Bhupesh Baghel In Sex CD Case | Chhattisgarh | Image: ANI

Raipur: A CBI court in Raipur has reversed the discharge of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 sex CD case. Last year, the Congress leader had been discharged of all charges in the case due to lack of evidence. Bhupesh Baghel and his aides are accused of tarnishing the image of BJP MLA Rajesh Munat in a ‘fake sex CD’ case.
 

Advertisement

Developing…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 24 January 2026 at 20:31 IST