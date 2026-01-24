CBI Court Reverses Discharge Of Bhupesh Baghel In Sex CD Case | Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A CBI court in Raipur has reversed the discharge of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 sex CD case. Last year, the Congress leader had been discharged of all charges in the case due to lack of evidence. Bhupesh Baghel and his aides are accused of tarnishing the image of BJP MLA Rajesh Munat in a ‘fake sex CD’ case.

