Updated 24 January 2026 at 21:17 IST
CBI Court Reverses Discharge Of Bhupesh Baghel In Sex CD Case | Chhattisgarh
A CBI court in Raipur has reversed the discharge of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 sex CD case.
- India News
- 1 min read
CBI Court Reverses Discharge Of Bhupesh Baghel In Sex CD Case | Chhattisgarh | Image: ANI
Raipur: A CBI court in Raipur has reversed the discharge of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 sex CD case. Last year, the Congress leader had been discharged of all charges in the case due to lack of evidence. Bhupesh Baghel and his aides are accused of tarnishing the image of BJP MLA Rajesh Munat in a ‘fake sex CD’ case.
Advertisement
Developing…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 20:31 IST