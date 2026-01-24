Heart-Wrenching Video From Hapur Soldier's Last Rites Shows 1-Year-Old Son Lighting Funeral Pyre

Hapur: In a heart-wrenching scene, the one-year-old son of martyred Indian Army soldier Rinkel Balyan performed the last rites of his father in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Saturday. Rinkel Balyan and nine other soldiers were martyred after a bulletproof Army truck fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday. Eleven others sustained serious injuries in the accident and are presently undergoing treatment.

Rinkel Balyan's last rites performed with full state honours in his native village Bhatail, which was left in a state of grief following the fatal accident. The most heart-wrenching moment came when Balyan’s one-year-old son, seated in his uncle’s lap, lit his father’s funeral pyre. The emotional moment moved Hapur District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Pandey to tears.

Rinkel Balyan, who joined the Indian Army in 2016, sustained critical injuries when the Army truck he was travelling in plunged nearly 200 feet into a gorge. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As the martyr’s mortal remains reached the village, a large number of locals gathered to pay their respects. The atmosphere turned somber as his family broke down in grief. His mother reportedly collapsed, while his wife Rinki was inconsolable.

Balyan came from a family with a strong military background. His father is a former soldier, while his brother Rishabh is currently serving in the Indian Army. He is survived by his elderly parents, wife, and a young son.