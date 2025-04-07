CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: ₹3.46 Cr Gold, ₹63.85 Lakh Cash Recovered from Northern Railway Officials

Updated April 7th 2025, 21:43 IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three accused, including two senior officers of the Northern Railway, in a major bribery case. The arrests were made soon after a bribe of ₹7 lakh was exchanged to allegedly grant undue favours to a Delhi-based private railway vendor and his family.
The CBI said the arrested officials included a Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (DEE) and a Senior Section Engineer (SEE), both posted at the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Office in New Delhi, along with a private vendor associated with the railways.
According to officials, the arrests took place immediately after the exchange of ₹7 lakh in bribe money. The accused railway officers were alleged to have demanded and accepted the bribe for extending illegal favours to the vendor’s company. The vendor and his family were said to have been the direct beneficiaries of the arrangement.
Following the arrests, the CBI launched extensive search operations at multiple locations, including the residences and offices of the accused. During the operation, investigators recovered ₹63.85 lakh in cash (approx.) along with gold bars and ornaments worth approximately ₹3.46 crore.
The huge seizure of cash and gold has raised serious concerns about deep-rooted corruption within the railway department. The CBI said the case highlighted the nexus between railway officials and private contractors, where public resources and responsibilities were being misused for personal gains.
Officials added that documentation and other digital evidence collected during the raids would be closely examined to uncover the full scale of the bribery network.
The CBI confirmed that all three accused had been taken into custody and would be produced in court. The agency said it would continue its investigation to identify other officials or individuals involved in the bribery and illegal transactions.
The railway ministry has yet to issue an official statement, but sources suggested that internal disciplinary action may also be initiated against the arrested officers pending the outcome of the CBI’s inquiry.
Published April 7th 2025, 21:43 IST