CBI ‘Delayed’ Giribala Singh’s Arrest To Extend Window Before Court Appearance, Claim Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is alleged to have deliberately delayed the formal arrest of former judge Giribala Singh in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case in order to secure additional time before producing her before a magistrate, according to sources within the legal team representing Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh.

Giribala Singh, whose anticipatory bail was quashed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court late on Wednesday night, was arrested by the CBI on Thursday after several hours of questioning at her Bhopal residence. The arrest marks a major escalation in the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her matrimonial home earlier this month amid allegations of dowry harassment and mental cruelty.

According to sources within the legal team representing Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh, the agency intentionally stretched procedural formalities through the day so that Giribala Singh could only be produced before a court on Friday.

Medical Examination at AIIMS Bhopal

Sources within the legal team representing Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh informed Republic TV that Giribala Singh has now been taken to AIIMS Bhopal for medical examination, a mandatory procedure before judicial production. The source further claimed that the timing of the arrest was strategically managed to ensure that court presentation could not take place on Thursday itself.

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“CBI delayed the arrest to buy extra time before Giribala is produced in court,” a source within the legal team representing Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh told Republic TV.

Reports emerging through the day indicated that the former judge was questioned for several hours before being formally taken into custody.

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Two Separate CBI Teams Reached Residence

Sources within the legal team representing Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh also told Republic TV that two separate teams of the CBI reached Giribala Singh’s residence during the day. Investigative procedures, including 3D mapping of the crime scene and other forensic documentation, were allegedly completed before Samarth Singh was brought to the location by investigators.

The source claimed that most procedural enquiries at the residence had already been completed by the time Samarth Singh arrived at the crime scene alongside CBI officials.

Samarth Singh, Twisha Sharma’s husband, is already in CBI custody and is expected to be confronted with Giribala Singh during further interrogation as the agency intensifies its probe into the sensational death case that has sparked nationwide outrage.