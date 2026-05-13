CBI Director Praveen Sood Granted One-Year Extension Despite Opposition's Dissent

New Delhi - The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has officially cleared a one-year extension for the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood. The decision followed a recommendation from the statutory selection committee during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2026.



Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, was originally scheduled to complete his term on May 24, 2026. This extension marks the second time his tenure has been prolonged, following a previous extension in 2025.

The high-powered panel—consisting of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi—discussed for over an hour to determine whether Sood should continue at his post. While the committee reviewed other senior IPS officers, including Shatrujeet Kapoor and G.P. Singh, it ultimately moved to retain Sood to ensure stability as the agency manages high-profile cases currently under litigation.

The process, however, has not been without its fair share of political debate with Rahul Gandhi submitting a formal dissent note. Gandhi had previously accused the Union government of "institutional capture" and alleged that the selection process was a "biased exercise" and a "mere formality" to install a "pre-decided candidate." He argued that his role had been reduced to that of a “rubber stamp,” stating publicly that he could not “abdicate constitutional duty” by participating in such a process.

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In his note, Gandhi claimed he was denied prior access to crucial self-appraisal and "360-degree" reports for the 69 eligible candidates despite written requests. He alleged that being expected to review these records for the first time during the meeting made a "mockery" of the statutory process intended to safeguard the agency’s independence. He further stated that the government is utilizing the CBI to target political opponents, journalists, and critics.

Meanwhile, following the committee's conclusion, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued the official order for the extension under statutory provisions that allow for such moves in the public interest.



