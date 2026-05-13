Rain Lashes Delhi, Varanasi, Raipur as Monsoon Advances Over Bay of Bengal Amid Heatwave Across North India | WATCH

India is witnessing sharply contrasting weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea even as severe heatwave conditions continue across northwestern and central India. At the same time, thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds are affecting Delhi, Varanasi, Raipur, and several other regions.

According to the IMD, atmospheric conditions have become favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and sections of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 16.

The development marks the beginning of the monsoon’s gradual progression toward the Indian mainland.

Severe Heatwave Persists Across Northwest India

Large parts of northwest India continue to remain under intense heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, especially between May 13 and May 19. West Rajasthan remains the worst-affected region, where the IMD has issued a red alert for severe heatwave and warm night conditions for May 13, 14, and 15.

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Meteorologists said maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius during the week. Warm night conditions are also expected to continue over west Rajasthan for the next seven days and over east Rajasthan for at least three days.

Heatwave conditions are also prevailing over parts of Gujarat, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, north Telangana, and sections of Madhya Pradesh. Rising temperatures are gradually extending toward Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and adjoining north Indian plains.

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Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Lash Delhi

The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy sky and light rainfall in several areas on Wednesday, while the IMD issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hail in parts of the city till late at night. According to IMD data recorded till 5.30 pm, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded trace rainfall, while Palam recorded 0.1 mm rainfall. Ridge recorded 0.2 mm rainfall, while Ayanagar did not receive rain.

The IMD issued an orange alert ('be prepared'), warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hail, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph over several parts of Delhi, including Central, East, North East, North West, South, South East, South West, and West Delhi.

The warning was forwarded to the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), with authorities advising residents to follow safety guidelines during thunderstorm activity.

Temperatures Stay Below Normal in Delhi

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled below normal at most weather stations. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal.

Palam recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal. Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 38.1 degrees Celsius and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively, both 1.8 degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures remained above normal at some stations. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal.

Ayanagar recorded 25.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. Palam and Ridge recorded minimum temperatures of 24.6 degrees Celsius and 23.2 degrees Celsius respectively, below normal by 0.8 degrees and 0.5 degrees.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 147 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the “moderate” category.

Stormy Weather Disrupts Delhi, Varanasi and Raipur

Delhi witnessed thunderstorms and rain on Tuesday night following a short-term weather alert issued by the IMD. The weather department had warned that most parts of the city would receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms between 8:10 pm and 11:10 pm.

According to the alert, some areas witnessed intense storms, with wind speeds reaching 60-80 kmph and gusting up to 90 kmph, along with lightning and hail. In a few pockets, comparatively weaker thunderstorms with winds of 40-60 kmph were also reported.

As predicted, stormy weather conditions developed across several parts of Delhi, bringing strong winds, rain, and lightning that disrupted evening movement and briefly affected outdoor activities in many localities.

The IMD has asked residents to remain cautious during the warning period. The risks include falling trees, power interruptions, and transport disruptions due to high wind speeds and lightning activity.

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Hit Varanasi

From Varanasi city to nearby rural areas, weather conditions changed suddenly on Wednesday evening. Strong winds accompanied by heavy rain caused disruption in several places. Intense rainfall along with thunder and lightning led to chaos on roads and public areas. In Rajatalab tehsil and surrounding rural regions, powerful winds continued for several hours while thunderclouds and lightning activity persisted in the sky.