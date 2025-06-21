CBI Extradites Gujarat Fraud Accused Upavan Pavan Jain From UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back Upavan Pavan Jain, a prime accused involved in a multi-crore cheating and forgery case registered in Gujarat, with the help of INTERPOL and law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement, Jain, who was wanted by the Gujarat Police, arrived at Ahmedabad International Airport in Gujarat on June 20 after being deported from Dubai.

This mission was possible due to the efforts of International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI and INTERPOL, in collaboration with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, an official statement said.

What is Upavan Pavan Jain Accused of?

Upavan Pavan Jain is accused of cheating by personation, criminal conspiracy, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and forgery of valuable security. The case against him was lodged at Adajan Police Station in Surat, Gujarat by a complainant.

As per the statement, the accused, Upavan Pavan Jain, conspired with his co-accused to forge documents and defraud the complainant. At the time, the accused was working as a real estate agent and showed the complainant four different properties, successfully convincing the complainant to purchase them through him. He then arranged for his accomplices to impersonate the actual property owners by assuming false identities. Using forged identification documents, they opened bank accounts in the names of the real property owners. Through this fraudulent scheme, the accused cheated the complainant of a total amount of Rs 3,66,73,000 (Indian Rupees Three Crore Sixty-Six Lakh Seventy-Three Thousand only).

When Was Red Notice Against Jain Issued?

Based on a request from the Gujarat Police, a Red Notice was issued against Jain through INTERPOL on March 6, 2023. Following his arrest in the UAE, the Indian government submitted an extradition request via the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

How Are Red Notices Issued?