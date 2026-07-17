CBI Names Anil Kalya, Tunu Sahu In Fresh Chargesheet Over Reliance Communications' Rs 19,694 Crore Loan Diversion

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a second chargesheet in the Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) case before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai against three accused persons, including Netizen Engineering (formerly Reliance Infocomm Engineering) Pvt Ltd.

The chargesheet also names the company's two directors, Anil Kalya and Tunu Sahu, for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal misappropriation and cheating.

The second chargesheet is based on its investigation, which revealed that M/s Netizen Engineering was allegedly used by Reliance Communications Limited as a pass-through entity for the wilful diversion of funds, causing wrongful loss to lending banks and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and related entities.

The agency said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint received from the State Bank of India. As per the FIR, the total exposure of public sector banks and financial institutions in the case is Rs 19,694.33 crore.

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The CBI had earlier filed its first chargesheet on May 29 against 16 accused persons, including Reliance Communications Limited, five senior executives of the company and 10 bank officials. It said further investigation has been kept open to ascertain the role of other accused persons and examine other aspects of the case.

The agency further stated that it has registered seven FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) based on complaints received from various public sector banks and LIC.

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According to the CBI, it has so far filed three chargesheets in the Reliance ADA Group cases. The present chargesheet is the fourth chargesheet filed in these cases, and more chargesheets will be filed in the future.

The CBI said six accused persons have so far been arrested in the Reliance ADA Group cases, and all of them are presently in judicial custody.