‘CBI Ordered Tea, Samosas In Front Of Us’: Giribala Singh And Son Samarth Now Offended By Food Served To Officials Probing Twisha Death Case

A Bhopal court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former district judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, until August 11 in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that further questioning of witnesses is required, making the continued custody of the accused necessary. With this decision, both Giribala and Samarth Singh will remain in jail through August 11.

Previously, on July 14, the court had extended their judicial custody by 14 days until July 28.

Allegations Over Food, Voice Samples, and Cooperation

In court, Giribala and Samarth Singh leveled a fresh grievance against the central probe agency, claiming that CBI officials ordered tea and samosas right in front of them during interrogation. While the mother-son duo had previously accused the CBI of theft, their latest grievance centers around food being served while they were questioned. Furthermore, both accused alleged that the CBI made false claims regarding their cooperation in the investigation and the status of their voice samples.

Tragic Incident in Katara Hills

Twisha Sharma was found dead in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. While her in-laws claimed that she died by suicide, her maternal family alleged that she was murdered.

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Key Forensic Developments and AIIMS Findings

On July 12, an AIIMS medical board that conducted a court-ordered second postmortem submitted its final forensic opinion to the CBI in a sealed cover. This step resolved a major forensic dispute regarding the ligature material allegedly used in the incident, specifically a gymnastics belt with a metal ring.

The central dispute was whether this gymnastics belt served as the actual ligature material and whether it matched the neck injuries on Twisha Sharma. The initial postmortem failed to resolve this aspect because the alleged ligature material was not produced before the medical board during the original autopsy. Consequently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second postmortem, carried out by a specialized medical board from AIIMS Delhi.

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