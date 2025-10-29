CBI Registers Case Against Arrested Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In Disproportionate Assets Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against arrested IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

Senior Indian Police Service officer of Punjab, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, was remanded to judicial custody till October 31 by the CBI court in Chandigarh.

He was taken into custody by CBI after being caught for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a private middleman to "settle" a police case and protect a businessman's interests.

He was taken from the CBI office to the court, advocate HS Dhanoa, representing him said today, "DIG HS Bhullar has been remanded to judicial custody till October 31."

Bhullar, in his response, said, "Totally wrong allegations" were levelled against him. On being asked if he's being framed, he said, "Absolutely."

A 2009-batch IPS officer, currently posted as DIG of the Ropar Range, was arrested by the CBI at his office in Chandigarh.

Bhullar was arrested on Thursday following a complaint on October 11 that the officer had allegedly demanded a bribe through a middleman to settle an FIR filed against the complainant.

The CBI has recovered substantial cash, over Rs 5 crore and incriminating material from his various premises, besides 1.5 kilograms of jewellery, documents pertaining to immovable properties and assets in Punjab. Luxury items, arms, and ammunition have also been recovered.

CBI registered a corruption case against Bhullar. The FIR, was filed by the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The complaint, received on October 11, was lodged by Akash Batta, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, District Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Batta alleged that DIG Bhullar, through his aide Kirshanu, demanded illegal gratification to "settle" FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind, and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his scrap business.

According to the CBI, the officer also demanded recurring monthly payments, colloquially referred to as "sewa-paani", and allegedly threatened to falsely implicate the complainant in criminal cases if he failed to comply.

During verification by Sub-Inspector Sachin Singh of CBI's ACB, a recorded WhatsApp call between the middleman and DIG Bhullar on October 11 at Sector 9-D Market, Chandigarh, captured Bhullar instructing his aide to collect Rs 8 lakh from the complainant. The number used in the conversation was verified to be registered in the name of DIG Bhullar. The CBI verification confirmed the demand and agreement for illegal gratification.

Following the inquiry, the agency concluded that the officer, in connivance with his associate, demanded and agreed to accept Rs 8 lakh from Batta for "settling" the pending FIR and allowing him to operate his business without police interference.

Meanwhile, Rs 21 lakh cash was also recovered from the middleman. Both accused were arrested.