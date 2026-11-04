CBI Secures Extradition of Red Notice Fugitive from UAE in Delhi Sexual Assault Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police, has successfully extradited Red Notice subject Sajeer Palli Mooppam from the United Arab Emirates to India.

The accused was wanted in a sexual assault case registered by Delhi Police. According to the investigation, Mooppam, along with an accomplice, forcibly administered an intoxicating substance to a 20-year-old woman, rendering her incapacitated. He then took the victim to a hotel, where he checked in using fraudulent third-party identity documents to avoid detection, and subjected her to non-consensual sexual assault. Medical and forensic reports later corroborated the assault. A comprehensive chargesheet has already been filed before the competent court.

At the request of Delhi Police, the CBI obtained a Red Notice against Mooppam through INTERPOL channels. UAE authorities subsequently geo-located and arrested him on a request from the National Central Bureau-New Delhi. After completion of the required legal formalities, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India.

Advertisement

The development marks a successful outcome of inter-agency coordination involving Indian and UAE authorities in bringing a fugitive facing serious charges back to face trial.

