CBI Takes Charge of Twisha Sharma Case After Severe Lapses Found in Case Diary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally taken control of the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, immediately pulling up the Bhopal Police for severe investigative lapses and an incomplete case diary over allegations of police negligence from its very inception.

A specialized CBI team arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday (May26th, 2026) and instantly halted the ongoing investigation by the local police. Upon reviewing the state of the paperwork, CBI officials expressed displeasure over glaring loopholes and missing documentation.

According to sources, the agency pulled up the local Investigating Officer (IO) for maintaining a highly inadequate case diary. The lapse prompted top CBI officials to schedule an urgent meeting with Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to demand accountability and immediate rectification.

Following the meeting, the local police force was directed to complete the case diary on an expedited basis. Local administrative sources indicate that the paperwork is being finalized on a war footing and is expected to be completed late tonight so it can be officially transferred to the federal team.

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Police Confirm Asset and Custody Handover

Confirming the transition of the probe, Additional DCP and OSD to the Commissioner, Anil Sharma, stated that the Bhopal Police have suspended their independent inquiry.

"A CBI team has arrived in Bhopal and has commenced its investigation," Additional DCP Sharma confirmed. "The investigation by the Bhopal Police has been suspended, and the case diary will be handed over to the CBI shortly."

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Furthermore, following a formal court order, the CBI is slated to take physical custody of the prime accused from the local police to begin their independent interrogation.

The sudden intervention by the central agency has intensified public scrutiny on the Bhopal Police, as the emerging administrative loopholes threaten to damage the credibility of the initial evidence collection in the Twisha Sharma case.

The Twisha Sharma Death Case

The devastating and suspicious death of a young woman in Bhopal, Twisha Sharma, transformed into a desperate battle for justice by her family garnering national attention. From the moment the investigation began, Twisha's loved ones faced an uphill task, repeatedly flagging what they felt was deliberate police negligence, a rush to judgment, and the mishandling of vital crime scene evidence.