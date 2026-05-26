Mira Road Unrest: Police Deployed at Mumbai's Poonam Cluster Society Following Clashes Over Eid Goats

The Poonam Cluster society in Mumbai’s Mira Road is witnessing major clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over ritualistic sacrifice of goats during the Islamic festival of Id-Al-Adha.

Reports state that the clash began on Monday (May 25th, 2026) night after the members of the Muslim community tried to rebuild a shed for animal sacrifice inside the society that was demolished by the authorities on the request of the Hindu residents.

As the clash intensified, few individuals from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal were injured as well. However, the matter did not end there. Since Tuesday (May 26th, 2026), the members of VHP and Bajrang Dal have been protesting at the entrance of the society demanding the release of 50-60 goats that are allegedly still inside the society.

“The government has provided a space for them to offer the qurbaani (ritualistic sacrifice). Why are they bringing the goats inside the society? The protest will continue as long as the goats are not brought outside,” said one demonstrator while speaking to the Republic.

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A team of police has already reached the destination and set up perimeter to ensure the clashes do not get violent, however, the two warring parties are yet to come to the negotiating table.