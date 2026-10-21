CBI Takes Over Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Probe

Mansa: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday officially took over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and re-registered the case, officials confirmed. A senior team from the premier anti-corruption probe agency reached Mansa to take over case records, gather seizures, and investigate potential links between the murder and the open sale of banned psychotropic substances at chemist shops.

A CBI team, led by a senior DIG, arrived at the Mansa Police Station after issuing a formal letter to the local police to initiate the handover process. Forensic experts, drug controllers, and other technical specialists are arriving in Mansa shortly to assist in the multi-faceted probe.

As part of the initial proceedings, the investigative team is scheduled to examine the deceased activist's family at the Mansa Circuit House. "The CBI team reached Mansa Police Station last night to take over records and seizures. A formal letter has been issued to the Police. The family of the deceased is reaching Mansa Circuit House at 11.30 am today. The CBI Team, led by a senior DIG, will be examining them. Forensic experts, Drug Controllers and other experts are reaching Mansa shortly," CBI officials stated.

In addition to taking over documents from the Punjab Police in Mansa, the agency will seek the custody of accused chemist Ashwine Kumar and others involved in the case to probe deeper into the illicit drug trade network and its connection to the murder. Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota (45) was shot dead on October 13, 2026, in Mansa, Punjab, inside a chemist shop while live-streaming on Facebook. The main accused, medical store owner Ashwani Kumar, was arrested in Rajasthan.

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CBI took over the probe following family demands and political pressure. Jhota confronted chemist Ashwani Kumar in a Mansa market over the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs to an elderly person. Gunfire broke out, killing Jhota and injuring four others. Ashwani Kumar was arrested in Salasar, Rajasthan. The killing triggered public outrage, leading to arson at the chemist shop and action against properties linked to the accused.

After the family, action committees and opposition parties demanded a central investigation — and following a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah — Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over the case to the CBI. On October 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the kin of Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13 during a confrontation with a medical store owner over the alleged sale of addictive substances.

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