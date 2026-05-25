CBI Takes Over Twisha Sharma Case After SC Ruling, SIT To Re-Record Statements & Reconstruct Bhopal Crime Scene

New Delhi: In a major development that shifts the trajectory of the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is departing for Bhopal today to take over the probe from the local police.

The central agency's rapid deployment follows a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, during which the top court addressed allegations of severe procedural discrepancies and potential "situational bias" in the initial investigation conducted by the Madhya Pradesh State Police.

SIT Constituted to Lead Probe

To ensure an uncompromised, independent investigation, the CBI is forming a heavy-duty Special Investigation Team composed of elite officials drawn from both its New Delhi and Madhya Pradesh units.

The high-level team will be spearheaded by a senior officer of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank. The DIG will lead a specialised force comprising one Superintendent of Police (SP) and several seasoned criminal Inspectors.

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Handover and Re-Registration of Case Files

The immediate priority for the incoming CBI team upon landing in Bhopal is to execute a complete operational takeover.

The agency will immediately collect all available case files, forensic logs, digital records, and medical briefs compiled by the local authorities.

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The CBI will then formally re-register the primary First Information Report (FIR) that was originally lodged at the Katara Hills Police Station under relevant provisions of the law.

Custody of Prime Accused and Forensic Reconstruction

A primary objective for the federal sleuths today is to secure custody of the main accused, Samarth Singh. Samarth, a practising Bhopal-based lawyer who evaded arrest for ten days before surrendering, is currently being held and interrogated at the local police station.

The CBI will officially transfer him into their own custody to initiate a rigorous round of central interrogation.

Simultaneously, the agency will launch a detailed, multi-layered forensic review of the crime scene.

Detectives will thoroughly search and analyse Samarth’s marital residence, with a specialised focus on the specific room occupied by 33-year-old model and actor Twisha Sharma before she was found dead on May 12.

The Supreme Court intervened following national outrage and serious allegations by Twisha’s family, including her father, Navnidhi Sharma and brother Major Harshit Sharma, who stated that the accused family was utilising its judicial influence to derail justice.

Samarth's mother, Giribala Singh, is a retired judicial officer. Beyond physical and digital evidence, the CBI team is scheduled to record fresh, exhaustive statements from the families of both the deceased and the accused.