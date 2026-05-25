'Phone Switched Off, On the Run': SIT Turns Up Heat As Twisha Sharma's Husband Samarth Faces Tough Questions

New Delhi: The investigation into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma has entered a critical phase as the prime accused, her husband Samarth Singh, undergoes intense custodial interrogation.

Following his arrest after a 10-day period on the run, a Bhopal court has granted the police a seven-day remand to question Singh regarding the circumstances surrounding his wife's death and his subsequent evasion of law enforcement.

Key Developments in the Probe

The SIT team is currently conducting rigorous questioning of the accused. Sources close to the investigation reveal that Singh has been largely uncooperative, consistently attempting to shift the narrative by raising disparaging questions regarding Twisha Sharma’s character.

Sources close to the probe state that Samarth’s responses to the SIT’s key inquiries have been unconvincing.

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Probing the ‘Shelter’ Network: A major focus for investigators is determining how Singh managed to evade arrest for over a week. Police are actively tracing his movements across several cities, including Sehore and Jabalpur. Authorities have issued a stern warning that any individual found to have provided shelter or logistical support to the accused during his time as an absconder will face legal action.

Digital Footprint & Evasion Tactics: During his 10 days in hiding, Singh reportedly kept his mobile phone switched off to prevent his location from being tracked by police. Investigators are now analyzing digital evidence and call records to piece together his activities and identify his associates during this period.

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Legal Challenges: The case, which has drawn widespread public outcry, continues to see high-stakes legal maneuvering. While the SIT pursues its investigation, the Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Additionally, police are seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail of the co-accused, Giribala Singh- the mother of the accused and a retired judge- citing her alleged lack of cooperation with the investigation.

May 12 Timeline

Police sources indicate that the questioning is centered on a series of direct inquiries regarding the final hours of the victim’s life. Among the key questions being posed to the accused are-

The Timeline of Discovery: Investigators demanded details on when exactly Singh claimed to have learned of his wife’s death and the circumstances under which he left the residence.

The "Final Argument": Singh was asked questioned regarding the nature of the dispute that occurred on May 12. During initial questioning, Singh admitted to the police that the couple had been experiencing marital tension for months, which he claimed escalated following the confirmation of a pregnancy on April 17. He alleged that the couple fought over a planned trip to Ajmer just hours before Twisha was found dead.

Abandonment and Departure: The SIT also investigated why Singh allegedly left his wife alone at their Katara Hills home and departed on the night of her death.

Background of the case

Twisha Sharma and Samarth Singh, who met through a dating app, were married in December 2025. Her family alleges that the marriage was fraught with abuse and financial demands, noting that just hours before her death, Twisha had begged her mother to help her leave the home, reportedly stating, “I feel suffocated.”

The investigation is currently proceeding under the supervision of the Bhopal Police, who are mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry into allegations of evidence tampering and potential negligence in the handling of the initial crime scene investigation.