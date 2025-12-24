CBI to Challenge Suspension of Kuldeep Sengar’s Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will immediately approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, officials said on Wednesday.

The High Court had granted Sengar conditional bail after suspending his life term, a decision that has triggered widespread outrage and protests by the survivor and her supporters.

The move by the CBI comes amid growing political and public pressure following the court order. The Unnao rape survivor has been protesting in the national capital and has appealed to senior political leaders, including the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the President, saying the decision has left her feeling unsafe and shaken her faith in the justice system.

Sengar was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court after the Supreme Court transferred the trial to the capital and handed the investigation to the CBI. He was later convicted in a separate case linked to the custodial death of the survivor’s father.

The Supreme Court is now expected to take up the matter as the CBI challenges the suspension, in a case that continues to draw national attention.