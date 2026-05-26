CBSE Admits Blunder After Delhi Student Trolled as ‘Pakistani’ Over Wrong Answer Sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially admitted to a significant administrative error after a student took to social media to reveal he had been issued someone else’s exam paper.

The issue came to light after the student, identified as Vedant, publicised his grievance online. He pointed out that the Physics answer book provided to him by the board during the re-evaluation or verification process did not belong to him, carrying the caption "not my answer sheet." The post quickly garnered attention, raising serious concerns among parents and students regarding the reliability of the board’s evaluation and document-handling systems.

CBSE Responds and Rectifies Error

Responding to the growing backlash, the CBSE swiftly reached out to the student acknowledging the lapse and confirming that corrective measures are underway.

In a social media post shared by the official X handle of CBSE, the board stated:

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"Dear Vedant, Thank you for bringing your concern regarding your Physics answer book to our attention. Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result, as applicable, is also being undertaken accordingly."

The board concluded its statement by thanking the student for his patience and assuring him of their continued support.

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Concerns Over Result Verification Integrity

While Vedant’s specific case is being resolved with the dispatch of his actual answer sheet and a promise to update his final marks, the incident has sparked a wider conversation about the reliablity of the CBSE’s digital copy distribution.

Every year, thousands of students apply for a photocopy of their evaluated answer scripts to verify their marks. Educational experts note that a mix-up of this nature—swapping one student's answer sheet with another's—not only causes immense mental agony to the students involved but also risks compromising the privacy and data security of student records.

The CBSE has not yet issued a public statement clarifying whether this was an isolated technical glitch or a systemic oversight, but officials have assured that "necessary action" is being taken to prevent such lapses in the future.

“We are not Pakistani”

Following his viral post exposing the answer sheet mix-up, 17-year-old Delhi student Vedant Shrivastava was called names and even tagged to be a Pakistani. The attacks were triggered because his newly created X (formerly Twitter) profile location displayed "South Asia"—a broad regional setting his family explained was caused by a default technical glitch during account setup.