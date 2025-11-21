'CBSE Probe: 45-Minute Plea for Help Ignored at Jaipur School, Show-Cause Notice Served'

CBSE report attributed Amaira’s death to the “teacher's non-response, lack of hearing, and absence of empathy or sensitivity to problems”. | Image: X

New Delhi: A two-member inspection team from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a show-cause notice to the Jaipur private institution Neerja Modi School following the tragic death of a nine-year-old Class 4 student, who jumped from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1.

The board’s committee found that the spot of the fall had been cleaned and evidence erased before forensic procedures could be carried out. Extensive bullying and harassment of the girl over approximately 18 months were documented, yet the school allegedly failed to take preventive or corrective measures.

On the day of the incident, CCTV footage revealed that the student approached her class teacher five times in the 45 minutes before her death, seeking help after classmates wrote inappropriate commentary on a digital slate. The teacher reportedly shouted instead of intervening.

The report noted the student had appeared initially cheerful—dancing and eating chocolate before around 11 a.m.—but was later seen “puzzled and embarrassed” over the digital slate.

Advertisement

CCTV footage showed. A group of boys "wrote/made something". Amaira's reaction showed her to be "puzzled and surprised", displaying a sense of embarrassment. She was also spotted asking her classmates to stop or erase what was written on the slate.

Immediate safety lapses were also flagged: lack of a student safety committee, insufficient CCTV coverage, missing identity-cards for students, absence of floor attendants and safety nets on the higher floor from which the child jumped.

Advertisement

The report attributed Amaira’s death to the “teacher's non-response, lack of hearing, and absence of empathy or sensitivity to problems”, CBSE emphasised that timely intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

The CBSE notice gives the school 30 days to explain why action under Chapter 12 of its Affiliation Bye-Laws (which could include warnings, fines, suspension or withdrawal of affiliation) should not be imposed.