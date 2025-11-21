Rewa Class 11 Student Suicide Case Raises Serious Concerns Over School Harassment, Two Similar Student Deaths Reported in 48 Hours

In the note, the girl wrote “Whenever the teacher beat me… he would grab my hand. He would hold my hand over the bench and say, ‘Look how cold my hand is’, What is all this?” she wrote. | Image: Republic

Rewa: A Class 11 student from Sanskar Shiksha Niketan School in Semaria, Rewa has allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a detailed handwritten note accusing her school teacher of repeated harassment and physical misconduct. The note, recovered from her notebook on Thursday, has become central to the police investigation.

The student was found dead at her home on Sunday. After examining her belongings, police discovered the note describing how the teacher allegedly held her hands during punishment, pressed a pen between her fingers, and touched her under the pretext of discipline.

In the note, the girl wrote that the teacher would grab her hand under the guise of punishing her, clench his fist and challenge her to open it, or press a pen between her fingers with force.

“Whenever the teacher beat me… he would grab my hand. He would hold my hand over the bench and say, ‘Look how cold my hand is’, What is all this?” she wrote.

She also wrote that the teacher would clench his fist and challenge her to “show strength,” behaviour she described as distressing and humiliating. The girl’s family has denied any personal or domestic issues, stating she was mentally sound and well cared for at home.

“She was happy with us. Whatever affected her, happened inside the school”, a relative said. Additional SP Arti Singh confirmed that police are treating the note as a crucial piece of evidence and are examining the role of the accused teacher. “All allegations mentioned in the suicide note are under active investigation”, she stated.

Similar Cases Reported Within 48 Hours

This case comes amid a disturbing pattern of student suicides linked to alleged teacher harassment across the country. On Thursday, a Class 10 student in Rewa reportedly died by suicide after facing psychological abuse. Police are probing allegations suggesting he had been mentally pressured at school.

Today, another case emerged from Tamil Nadu, where a Class 9 student from Valparai died after battling self-inflicted burn injuries for over a month. In a recorded statement, she reportedly said she acted out of fear after teachers repeatedly threatened to report her academic performance to her parents.

While each case is under separate investigation, the similarities — school pressure, alleged harassment, and lack of emotional support — have triggered widespread concern.

Residents and child rights groups are calling for stronger protective measures in schools, while the three back-to-back suicides have sparked outrage and demands for systemic reform.

Child rights activists and parents are now demanding:

Mandatory counsellors in schools

Stronger oversight on teacher conduct

Stricter enforcement of anti-bullying regulations

Immediate legal action in cases involving harassment complaints