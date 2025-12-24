CCTV Captures Bengaluru Man Slapping, Groping Woman After She Rejected His Proposal

Bengaluru: A horrifying incident of crime has come to light from Bengaluru, where a 21-year-old woman residing at a PG in Jnanajyothinagar on Ullal Main Road was allegedly stalked and assaulted by a man she had befriended on Instagram on Monday, December 22.

The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Billamaranahalli, was arrested soon after the victim filed a complaint at the Jnanabharathi police station. The victim, 21-year-old Archana, a young woman formerly employed as a telecaller, first came in contact with Naveen on Instagram.

According to police reports, Kumar allegedly began contacting her through messages and calls and later began pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship.

Despite the victim’s clear refusal and her efforts to distance herself, he began forcing her to accept his proposal despite her repeatedly telling him that she was not interested. She further alleged that Naveen continued to harass her, which made her quit her job and move into a private PG accommodation.

Advertisement

The victim also alleged that the accused verbally abused her and physically assaulted her. For over a month, Naveen allegedly tracked her movements and frequented the area surrounding her residence.

The situation reached a breaking point on the afternoon of December 22, 2024, when Kumar arrived in a car and intercepted the woman in broad daylight. The confrontation quickly turned violent. According to the official complaint, Kumar harassed the woman on the public road, ignoring her resistance.

Advertisement

The victim alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately and attempted to tear her clothes during the attack. Despite her screams for help, the accused’s actions left the victim and onlookers in a state of shock and panic.

The incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety of women in public spaces and the risks associated with digital interactions. Police officials have utilised this case to urge the public, particularly young women, to exercise extreme caution when interacting with strangers online.

"We urge citizens to be vigilant about their digital footprints and the friendships they form on social media," a police source stated. "If an online interaction moves toward harassment or stalking, it should be reported to the authorities immediately before the situation escalates."

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to women with intent to disrobe), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During interrogation, he claimed that after acquainting through Instagram, they fell in love and developed disputes later. He stated that Archana blocked his mobile number as well as his social media accounts, which left him frustrated.

He allegedly went near her PG to talk to her, and when she refused, he assaulted her in a rage of anger, a police officer said.

The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the case being registered, and further investigation is underway.