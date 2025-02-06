Caught on Camera: Armed Bike-Borne Men Loot Petrol Pump in Bihar, Flee With ₹25,000

Saharsa: A shocking incident of petrol pump robbery has surfaced from Bihar ’s Saharsa district, where a group of criminals carried out an armed robbery at Pooja Petrol Pump located in the Tiri area. The robbery incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Baijnathpur police station, where the masked robbers looted the bag of money from the petrol pump employee at gunpoint and fled the scene. The entire robbery was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, where the local businessmen are raising concerns over safety issues.

According to eyewitnesses, as many as four miscreants on two motorcycles entered the petrol pump and forcefully looted the bag of money at gunpoint. When a guard rushed at them with a stick, one of the miscreants pointed a pistol at him and threatened him.

As per information, the terrified attendant at the petrol pump was robbed over Rs 25,000, before the robbers fled the spot.

On information, the local police rushed to the spot and registered a case under relevant sections. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

"We are taking this incident very seriously and are working to apprehend the perpetrators," said a police official.